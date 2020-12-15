written by Kevin Ligtvoet 15 Dec 2020 at 11:12

Last saturday, Ajax finally won a game again, but how did the old Ajax players to abroad?

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suaréz (Atletico Madrid) has lost the derby against Real Madrid (2-0)

Huddersfield Town

Carel Eiting, nominated for Championship player of the month, were destroyed 5-0 against AFC Bournemouth.

Manchester United

Donny van de Beek again didn’t get any minutes of playing time against Manchester City this weekend during their 0-0 draw.

Aston Villa

Anwar el Ghazi is mostly on the bench this season at Aston Villa. This weekend he was subbed in pretty late, but he scored a late winner (1-0).

Club Brugge

Noa Long is on fire in Belgium. After a painful Champions League elimination this week they had to get themselves together again for the league match against Royal Antwerp. They did, as they won 2-0 and Lang assisted the first goal.

Lille OSC

Ajax’ next Europa League opponent Lille was in third place before playing Boreaux this weekend. After a draw in between Paris Saint-Germain and Lyon and winning themselves they are now leaders of the French league.

Juventus

With Matthijs de Ligt in the starting eleven, Juventus visited Genoa and they won 1-3. Unfortunately, Lasse Schöne was absent once again.

FC Barcelona

With Sergiño Dest and Frenkie de Jong starting, Koeman’s Barcelona finally got three points again. Frenkie assisted the only goal of the match against Levante.

Bayer Leverkusen

Peter Bosz is doing pretty well in Germany. After an easy 4-1 victory against Hoffenheim, they are now leading the Bundesliga. Daley Sinkgraven was included in the starting eleven, as usual.

Crystal Palace & Tottenham Hotspur

Jaïro Riedewald (Crystal Palace) and Toby Alderweireld (Tottenham Hotspur) played against each other last weekend. They shared the points afer a 1-1 draw.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Joël Veltman started and completed the match against Leicester City this weekend, but unfortunately lost 3-0.