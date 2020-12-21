written by Kevin Ligtvoet 21 Dec 2020 at 14:12

Besides ADO Den Haag – Ajax, a lot of football was played across the globe this weekend. How did former Ajax players do?

Juventus

After getting back from his injury, Matthijs de Ligt hasn’t been out of the starting eleven at Juventus. Against Parma this weekend he played 90 minutes and won 0-4.

Bayer Leverkusen

Peter Bosz is doing incredibly well at Bayer Leverkusen and before playing Bayern München they were leading the Bundesliga. Unfortunately, they couldn’t beat the favorites and are now second in the league after a 1-2 loss this weekend. Daley Sinkgraven started, as usual.

Atletico Madrid

Suarez once again helped Atletico Madrid winning and kept them at the top of the table this weekend. He scored 2 goals while winning 3-1 against Elche.

FC Barcelona

Ronald Koeman, Sergiño Dest and Frenkie de Jong still won’t be able to sleep well after this weekend’s draw against Valencia. Dest was in the starting eleven, as Frenkie de Jong was subbed in. The match ended in a disappointing 2-2 draw.

Crystal Palace

Jaïro Riedewald won’t have any sweet dreams soon. The defender got destroyed by current English champions Liverpool, 0-7.

OSC Lille & Paris Saint-Germain

Top of the table against runner-up, Sven Botman against Mitchell Bakker. Both teams wanted to increase their chance of winning the title by winning, but nobody could score a goal. The match ended in 0-0.

Manchester United

Donny van de Beek still can’t get into the starting eleven in Manchester. He came on after half-time against Leeds United (6-2 win).

Aston Villa

Anwar el Ghazi and Traoré both started for Aston Villa against West Bromwich Albion. Traoré first assisted el Ghazi, then scored himself during their 3-0 win.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Joël Veltman was in the starting eleven against Sheffield United (1-1 draw). Lundstram got a red card after completely missing the ball and making contact with the Dutch defender.

Tottenham Hotspur

The Spurs were playing Leicester City in an important match for the battle for second, but couldn’t do it. With Alderweireld starting they lost 2-0.

Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech could return tonight against West Ham United. After being injured for a couple of games, he’s declared fit again for monday.