written by Kevin Ligtvoet 28 Dec 2020 at 15:12

In most countries it was time for Christmas celebrations, but in England there was time for football as well! Apart from the Premier League, there was little to none football around the globe. How did the Ajacieden abroad do?

Manchester United

Unfortunately, still no playing time for Donny van de Beek. The midfielder once again started on the bench and didn’t get off at all against Leicester City. The match ended 2-2.

Aston Villa

Both Anwar el Ghazi and Bertrand Traoré scored agaisnt Crystal Palace and Jaïro Riedewald during their 3-0 victory with Aston Villa this weekend.

Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech is still injured and it isn’t helping Frank Lampard. Chelsea visited Arsenal and got sent home with no points after a 3-1 loss.

Tottenham Hotspur

Davinson Sánchez returned in the starting eleven for Tottenham Hotspur, while Toby Alderweireld started on the bench against Wolverhampton. It looked like The Spurs were going to win the game 1-0, but the visitors got lucky with a late equalizer which means they drop two points.