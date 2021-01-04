written by Kevin Ligtvoet 04 Jan 2021 at 21:01

The Eredivisie will start again next weekend, but football hasn’t stopped in other countries. As Ajax is preparing for the match against PSV, what did Ajacieden do abroad?

Manchester United & Aston Villa

Donny van de Beek once again didn’t get any minutes at Manchester United against Aston Villa, while Anwar el Ghazi and Bertrand Traoré both started. Bertje scored against Man U., but it wasn’t enough as they still lost 2-1.

Arminia Bielefeld

Mike van der Hoorn started for Arminia Bielefeld against Borussia Mönchen Gladbach, but couldn’t make a difference. They lost 0-1.

Bayer Leverkusen

Peter Bosz faced Amin Younes without Daley Sinkgraven this weekend, as he tested positive for covid-19. Eintract Frankfurt shocked Bayer Leverkusen by winning 2-1, as Younes scored the first goal.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Joël Veltman was part of Brighton’s starting eleven against Wolverhampton and he played 90 minutes during their 3-3 draw.

Tottenham Hotspur

Toby Alderweireld started for Tottenham Hotspur against Leeds United, as Davinson Sánchez wasn’t part of the squad. The Spurs won 3-0, Alderweireld scored the last goal.

Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt started, as usual, in Turin. He didn’t have a difficult night, as Juve beat Udinese 4-1.

FC Barcelona

Ronald Koeman, Frenkie de Jong and Sergiño Dest took on Huesca on sunday. With both ex-Ajax players starting they secured a 0-1 win. Frenkie scored the only goal, assisted by Messi.

Atletico Madrid

Luís Suarez has been on fire for Atletico Madrid this season and once again showed his worth this weekend by scoring and assisting against Álaves, being involved in both goals during their 2-1 win.

Chelsea

Hakim Ziyech is back from injury and started against Manchester City. He couldn’t get them the win though, as Manchester City beat them 1-3 on Stamford Bridge.