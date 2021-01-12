written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Jan 2021 at 13:01

As we were all watching The Topper in The Netherlands, Ajax – PSV, the football abroad didn’t stop. How did the Ajacieden do abroad?

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned after being injured this weekend, as he was subbed on in the second half. AC Milan got the win (2-0).

Bologna

Mitchell Dijks returned from an injury as well this weekend, but couldn’t help his team enough aganist Genoa, as they lost 2-0.

Bayer Leverkusen

Peter Bosz and Daley Sinkgraven had to beat Niklas Moisander at Werder Bremen this weekend to get closer to Bayern München again, but couldn’t do it. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.

FC Barcelona

With Sergiño Dest and Frenkie de Jong both starting, Barcelona had an easy night against Granada. It ended in a 0-4 win, and all the media loved both Frenkie and Sergiño once again.

Atletico Madrid

Due to the weather, Luis Suárez and Atletico Madrid couldn’t play this weekend, as their match against Athletic Bilbao was postponed.

Manchester United

Donny van de Beek was finally part of Manchester United’s starting eleven again! He started against Watfor last saturday and helped his club win 1-0.

Juventus

Matthijs de Ligt is usually starting for Juventus, but not this time. He’s tested positive for corona and saw his team win 3-1 against Sassuolo.

Brighton & Hove Albion

Brighton & Hove Albion had a difficult game against Newport County, as Joël Veltman was subbed on in the 108th minute. They eventually won after penalties.

Tottenham Hotspur

With Toby Alderweireld starting, The Spurs visited Marine. They easily beat them, 0-5.

Chelsea

Chelsea took on Morecambe with Hakim Ziyech in the starting eleven. He was impressing once again, as he assisted another goal. The Blues took the win in the end (4-0), and go through.