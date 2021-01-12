As we were all watching The Topper in The Netherlands, Ajax – PSV, the football abroad didn’t stop. How did the Ajacieden do abroad?
AC Milan
Zlatan Ibrahimovic returned after being injured this weekend, as he was subbed on in the second half. AC Milan got the win (2-0).
Bologna
Mitchell Dijks returned from an injury as well this weekend, but couldn’t help his team enough aganist Genoa, as they lost 2-0.
Bayer Leverkusen
Peter Bosz and Daley Sinkgraven had to beat Niklas Moisander at Werder Bremen this weekend to get closer to Bayern München again, but couldn’t do it. The game ended in a 1-1 draw.
FC Barcelona
With Sergiño Dest and Frenkie de Jong both starting, Barcelona had an easy night against Granada. It ended in a 0-4 win, and all the media loved both Frenkie and Sergiño once again.
Atletico Madrid
Due to the weather, Luis Suárez and Atletico Madrid couldn’t play this weekend, as their match against Athletic Bilbao was postponed.
Manchester United
Donny van de Beek was finally part of Manchester United’s starting eleven again! He started against Watfor last saturday and helped his club win 1-0.
Juventus
Matthijs de Ligt is usually starting for Juventus, but not this time. He’s tested positive for corona and saw his team win 3-1 against Sassuolo.
Brighton & Hove Albion
Brighton & Hove Albion had a difficult game against Newport County, as Joël Veltman was subbed on in the 108th minute. They eventually won after penalties.
Tottenham Hotspur
With Toby Alderweireld starting, The Spurs visited Marine. They easily beat them, 0-5.
Chelsea
Chelsea took on Morecambe with Hakim Ziyech in the starting eleven. He was impressing once again, as he assisted another goal. The Blues took the win in the end (4-0), and go through.