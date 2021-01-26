written by Kevin Ligtvoet 26 Jan 2021 at 17:01

Ajax had a difficult game this weekend against Fortuna Sittard, but luckily got the three points in the end, but how did the Ajacieden abroad do this weekend?

Paris Saint-Germain

Mitchel Bakker hasn’t been in the starting eleven for a while now, but got subbed on this weekend against Montpellier. Paris Saint-Germain won 4-0.

Olympique Marseille

Arek Milik left Napoli for the French side, and was subbed on the last 30 minutes in his first game. He couldn’t stop AS Monaco, as they lost 3-1.

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic wasn’t happy after AC Milan’s 0-3 loss against Atalanta this weekend. He got lucky though, as Inter drew. They are still top of the table in Italy.

OGC Nice

Kasper Dolberg assisted the only goal of the game this weekend against RC Lens, which secured a 0-1 win for his club OGC Nice.

Bayer Leverkusen

Daley Sinkgraven started, as usually, for Bayer Leverkusen against Wolfsburg. Fosu-Mensah was subbed on at half-time by Peter Bosz. They lost 1-0.

Aston Villa

Aston Villa beat Newcastle United (2-0) this weekend. Bertje Traoré scored the second goal while being in the starting eleven, El Ghazi was subbed on.

Club Brugge

Noa Lang is on fire in Belgium, as he assisted two more goals this weekend against Racing Genk. His club won 3-2.

Galatasaray

Ryan Babel secured the win for Galatasaray this weekend against Yeni Malatyaspor, as he scored the winner in the last minutes of the game (1-0).

Lille OSC

Sven Botman started for Europa League opponent Lille, as usual, against Stade Rennes. He couldn’t prevent a loss, as Stade beat them 0-1.

Juventus & Bologna

Juventus and Bologna faced each other in Italy this weekend. Matthijs de Ligt returned after having covid, while Mitchell Dijks started for Bologna. De Ligt will be the happy one after 90 minutes, as his team won 2-0.

FC Barcleona

As Sergiño Dest is still injured, Frenkie de Jong started against Elche. Ronald Koeman will be really happy with his performance, as he scored and assisted to bring them a 0-2 win.

Atletico Madrid

Luis Suárez is on fire in Madrid this season, and he scored again this weekend. He’s on 12 goals so far, although being out with covid for a couple of matches. Atletico Madrid beat Valencia 3-1.

Chelsea

Chelsea faced Luton Town in the FA Cup this weekend. The Blues won 3-1, with Hakim Ziyech playing 77 minutes.

Manchester United

Manchester United faced rivals Liverpool this weekend, and Donny van de Beek is actually in their starting eleven! He got subbed of after 66 minutes, and the guy replacing him, Bruno Fernandes, went on to score the winner. (3-2)