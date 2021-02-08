written by Kevin Ligtvoet 08 Feb 2021 at 17:02

Although Ajax didn’t play this weekend due to heavy snow and weather conditions, the other leagues continued. How did the Ajacieden abroad do?

Club Brugge

Did Ajax sell Noa Lang to soon? The winger is absolutely bossing it in Belgium and scored two goals again this weekend while Club Brugge beat Waasland-Beveren 0-2.

Bayer Leverkusen

Daley Sinkgraven and Timothy Fosu-Mensah both started for Bayer Leverkusen against VfB Stuttgart. Peter Bosz and both Sinkgraven and Mensah will be happy with their 5-2 victory.

Aston Villa

Anwar el Ghazi started on the bench, but Traoré started against Arsenal. He helped his team again, as he assisted the only goal of the match (1-0).

Brighton & Hove Albion

Joël Veltman starts for Brighton against Burnley on saturday, but couldn’t help his team win the game, as it ended in a 1-1 draw.

Manchester United

Manchester United couldn’t beat Everton on saturday, as they conceded a late 3-3. Donny van de Beek didn’t get any playing time again.

Lille OSC

Ajax’ European opponent Lille OSC can grab first place in Ligue 1 by beating Angers, and they did. With Sven Botman starting they get a 2-0 win.

AC Milan

Zlatan Ibrahimovic helped AC Milan beat Crotona (with Lisandro Magallán on the bench) to grab the topspot in the Serie A again. He scored two goals and is now on 501 goals (club) in his career.

Eintracht Frankfurt

Amin Younes started against Hoffenheim and got himself an assist as his team Eintracht Frankfurt win 1-3. They are now fourth in the league.

FC Barcelona

Ronald Koeman tried to give Frenkie de Jong a break agaisnt Real Betis on sunday, but due to an early injury the midfielder came on after 10 minutes. As Sergiño Dest is still recovering from a injury, he stayed on the bench. Barça beat Real Betis 2-3.

Chelsea

Chelsea visits Sheffield United on sunday and Hakim Ziyech didn’t get any time on the pitch for the second time in a row. The Blues did win 1-2 without the attacker, however.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Hotspur beat West Bromwich Albion on sunday (2-0), with both Sánchez and Alderweireld starting.