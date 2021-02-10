written by Kevin Ligtvoet 10 Feb 2021 at 21:02

Ajacieden supported the suspended Andre Onana ahead of the PSV game on wednesday. The goalkeeper got a 12-months-ban for a doping violation.

The players entered the pitch all wearing a shirt with his name and squadnumber. The F-Side made sure there was a banner in the Johan Cruijff ArenA as well, with the following message: Onana, we support you, everything is gonna be alright!

Maarten Stekelenburg starts against PSV, and will most likely replace him for the remainder of the season.