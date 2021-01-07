written by Jessica Westdijk 07 Jan 2021 at 09:01

Ajax has reached a personal agreement with Sébastien Haller, according to Voetbal International. If Ajax and West Ham United will soon have an agreement either, the striker might be available against PSV this Sunday.

In the past months, Erik ten Hag has struggled to find the right striker. Ten Hag and Haller have known each other for years, the two worked together at FC Utrecht. At that time, Dutch topclubs showed interest, but the striker made a move to Eintracht Frankfurt. He continued scoring goals there, which resulted in a 50 million euro transfer to West Ham United.

His time in England started very well, but this season Haller is not a regular starter. He played 16 games in the first half of the season (six as a substitute), in which he made 3 goals. According to French newspaper L’Equipe West Ham wants to receive 25 million euros for Haller, which would make him the most expensive Ajax signing ever. Therefore, it is more likely that there will be a loan construction at first, with the possibility for a definitive transfer this summer.