written by Kevin Ligtvoet 11 Jan 2021 at 20:01

Lassina Traoré got himself in the starting eleven this season, and that’s well known around the globe, as he could already have left for the Premier League, according to De Telegraaf.

Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham United were both interested in the striker, but Ajax told them both they are not looking to sell him anytime soon. He has almost fully recovered after being injured for a while. He started sixteen matches this season, scoring 8 goals while assisting 5 more.