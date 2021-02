written by Jessica Westdijk 26 Feb 2021 at 13:02

Ajax has drawn Young Boys in the Europa League round of 16.

Ajax reached the round of 16 by beating Lille two times. Young Boys reached the round of 16 by knocking out Peters Bosz’ Bayer Leverkusen.

The first match will be played on 11 March in Amsterdam, on 18 March both teams will face each other in Switzerland.