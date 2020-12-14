written by Jessica Westdijk 14 Dec 2020 at 13:12

Ajax faces Lille in the Europa League round of 32. The French team are the current leaders in Ligue 1.

Because Ajax was among the best numbers 3 of the Champions League group stage, it was seeded at the draw. That means Ajax plays the second leg at home. The first leg will be played in Lille on February 18th, the second leg will be played in Amsterdam on February 25th.

The draw means Ajax will meet again with Sven Botman. The defender left Amsterdam last summer to join the French club. Last year, Ajax and Lille also played against each other, in the Champions League group stage. Ajax won both games.