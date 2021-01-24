written by Kevin Ligtvoet 24 Jan 2021 at 15:01

Ajax will be facing PSV in the quarterfinals of the KNVB-beker. They will be visiting Amsterdam on the 10th of February.

Ajax already knew they would be playing at home if they beat AZ, but the opponent had not been decided yet. Ajax beat the side from Alkmaar 0-1 to get themselves into the quarterfinals, as PSV beat FC Volendam 0-2. The cup game will be placed into an already busy schedule, as the Europa League games will also be played in february.

The other KNVB-beker matches are:

SC Heerenveen – Feyenoord

Excelsior – Vitesse

NEC – VVV-Venlo

If Ajax beats PSV, the semi-final will be played away from home against either the winner of sc Heerenveen – Feyenoord or Excelsior – Vitesse.