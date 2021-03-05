written by Kevin Ligtvoet 05 Mar 2021 at 16:03

Ajax has been interested in Kamaldeen Sulemana for a while now, currently playing for FC Nordsjaelland. In january he seemed to be Quincy Promes’ replacement, but Oussama Idrissi joined on loan instead.

The Dutch side still wants the winger to join the club in the summer, but it won’t be a cheap transfer. Jan Laursen, director of Nordsjaelland, tells Eurosoprt that the club received a great offer already this winter: “We could have closed a record breakin deal.” The previous most expensive outgoing transfer for the club was Emre Mor, 5 years ago, who left them for a fee of 9,75 million to join Borussia Dortmund.

This means Sulemana won’t be leaving for anything less than 10 million euros, and probably even a lot more. He’s currently in his second season in Denmark. In 32 games he scored 8 goals and assisted 5.