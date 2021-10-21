written by Idse Geurts 21 Oct 2021 at 09:10

According to Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, Ajax and Edson Alvarez are in talks over a new contract. The Mexican midfielder still has a contract in Amsterdam till mid 2024, but both player and club want to extend this contract with another year.

In the summer of 2019, Ajax bought Alvarez from Club América. The midfielder cost about 15 million euro’s. Alvarez had a slow start in the Netherlands. This was partly due, because his girlfriend and daughter couldn’t get a residence permit. Several times it seemed that Alvarez would leave Ajax. Last summer, Stade Rennes showed a lot of interest, but Erik ten Hag and Marc Overmars wanted to keep Alvarez in Amsterdam.

Meanwhile, the 23-year old Alvarez, has become a regular starter in Ajax’s line-up. He has played 73 official games for Ajax 1.