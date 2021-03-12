written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Mar 2021 at 19:03

According to BILD, Ajax is one of the clubs that is interested in Zidan Sertdemir, who’s playing for FC Nordsjaelland at the moment. Beside Ajax, the following clubs are following him as well: Arsenal, Borussia Mönchengladbach, Bayer Leverkusen, Wolfsburg and Hoffenheim.

The midfielder only just turned 16 years old and is already part of Nordsjaelland’s U19. He didn’t made his official first team debut just yet, but has a lot of clubs following his progression already. It looks like he’s looking forward to moving to Germany, as he’s impressed by Erling Haaland and how he’s doing at Dortmund.