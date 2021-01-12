written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Jan 2021 at 13:01

According to Italian newsoutlet Tuttosport, Ajax is interested in 27-year-old defender Berat Djimsiti, playing for Atalanta at the moment, as they need some defensive strengthening.

AC Milan and Ajax would both be interested in the Swiss defender, who has been playing for Atalanta since january 2016. He was first loaned out to Avellino and Benevento, before getting into Atalanta’s starting eleven last year during their succesful Champions League campaign.

He still has a contract until 2023, with an option for another year. Djimsiti is a right-footed defender who’s mostly on the left side of a three-man-defense. At Ajax, he would be fighting against Daley Blind, Lisandro Martínez, Perr Schurus, Jurrien Timber and Edson Álvarez for a spot in the starting eleven.