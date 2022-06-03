written by Jessica Westdijk 03 Jun 2022 at 07:06

Ajax has made an offer for Steven Bergwijn, according De Telegraaf this Friday. A while ago, the Amsterdam club made an offer, but that was immediately rejected.

In January there were some negotiations as well. However financial director Susan Lenderink ended the negotiations, because she didn’t agree on the transfer sum in combination with Bergwijns salary. Tottenham asked about € 30 million for Bergwijn, but lowered the price to € 25 million. Ajax didn’t want to exceed the € 22 million bid.

De Telegraaf thinks Ajax should now be able to buy Bergwijn for about € 20 million.