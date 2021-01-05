written by Kevin Ligtvoet 05 Jan 2021 at 17:01

According to the Brazilian Noticiário Tricolor, Ajax wants to pay 20 million euros for the 22-year-old Jean Pyerre, currently playing for at Gremio.

The attacking midfielder completed Gremio’s youth academy and signed a new deal with the club during the summer of 2019 until december 2023. They put a 120 million euros release clause in it as well, although that’s not a realistic price. Gremio reportedly wants 30 million for the playmaker.

In 61 games in Brazil, Pyerre scored 11 goals an assisted 6.