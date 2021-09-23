written by Idse Geurts 23 Sep 2021 at 10:09

Next week, the newest edition of the popular videogame FIFA will be available. Just as every year, players get a rating assigned between 0 and 99. This means that all the Ajax-players will also get a rating. These ratings were announced last Wednesday.

The developers of FIFA apparently think very highly of the ‘Ajacieden’. Seven (!) Ajax players find themselves in the top ten players of the Dutch Eredivisie. Our captain, Dusan Tadic, can even call himself the best player of the league. He has a rating of 84. The other Ajax-players in the top ten are: Daley Blind (82), Nicolas Tagliafico (82), Steven Berghuis (81), Noussair Mazraoui (80), Sebastien Haller (80) and Davy Klaassen (79). Antony, David Neres and Lisandro Martínez also got a rating of 79, but they are not included in the top ten Eredivisie players.

Furthermore, Maarten Stekelenburg is the best keeper of Ajax. He has a rating of 76. However, Remco Pasveer is almost as good: Pasveer has a rating of 75.

There is also some good news for centre-back Jurriën Timber. Timber is playable for the first time in FIFA, and already gets a rating of 75. This means he immediately gets a ‘gold’ card. Lastly, the rating of Ryan Gravenberch stands out. The young midfielder gets an upgrade of eight points in comparison with last year’s FIFA. In FIFA 22, Gravenberch will have a rating of 78.