written by Jessica Westdijk 20 Apr 2021 at 08:04

Sunday the Super League was announced. The Super League is supposed to be a tournament for 20 of the biggest and richest clubs in Europe. They want to play against each other almost every week. Each year, 15 out of the 20 clubs will be the same and there is no promotion or relegation possible.

The UEFA and some national FA’s already made a statement against the Super League. Clubs that participate in the Super League, won’t be allowed to compete in the Champions League. Now, Ajax had made a statement on it’s own website as well. Edwin van der Sar tells the following:

“Ajax is completely taken aback and disappointed by the announcement of a possible Super League. We support the new set-up proposed by UEFA, as confirmed on Monday.

Through my work for the ECA, I have been involved for a number of years in discussions about a new format for the UEFA club competitions. In the past, Ajax has worked together with the ECV and the KNVB to make a number of changes happen, for example to make participation in the UEFA Champions League more accessible for clubs.

We thought we had found the solution with the so-called Swiss model, with more international fixtures for more clubs. We are very disappointed in the sudden and late turnaround that fellow directors of some top international clubs have made this weekend, with the result that a very uncertain period threatens the horizon of European football.”