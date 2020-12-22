Grab your calendar! The official matchdays of the second part of the season are now confirmed. As we all know Ajax will still be playing for three trophies; Eredivisie, Europa League and the KNVB Cup. The KNVB tried to think what’s great for Dutch football in general as Ajax will be playing on thursdays from now on. The complete schedule can be found below, excluding any possible European or cup matches:
- Sunday 10/01 16.45h: Ajax – PSV
- Thursday 14/01 20.00h: FC Twente – Ajax
- Sunday 17/01 16.45h: Ajax – Feyenoord
- Wednesday 20/01 21.00h: AZ – Ajax (KNVB Beker)
- Sunday 24/01 12.15h: Fortuna Sittard – Ajax
- Thursday 28/01 21.00h: Ajax Willem II
- Sunday 31/01 16.45h: AZ – Ajax
- Sunday 07/02 12.15h: Ajax – FC Utrecht
- Saturday 13/02 21.00h: Heracles Almelo – Ajax
- Thursday 18/02 21.00h: Lille – Ajax (EL)
- Sunday 21/02 20.00h: Ajax- Sparta
- Thursday 25/02 19.00h: Ajax – Lille
Sunday 28/02 14.30h: PSV – Ajax
- Sunday 07/03 12.15h: Ajax – FC Groningen
- Sunday 14/03 16.45h: PEC Zwolle – Ajax
- Sunday 21/03: 16.45h: Ajax – ADO Den Haag
- Sunday 04/04 12.15h: sc Heerenveen – Ajax
- Sunday 11/04 16.45h: RKC Waalwijk – Ajax
- Saturday 24/04 21.00h: Ajax – AZ
- Sunday 02/05 14.30h: Ajax – FC Emmen
- Sunday 09/05 14.30h: Feyenoord – Ajax
- Thursday 13/05 14.30h: Ajax – VVV-Venlo
- Sunday 16/05 14.30h: Vitesse – Ajax