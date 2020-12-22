written by Kevin Ligtvoet 22 Dec 2020 at 19:12

Grab your calendar! The official matchdays of the second part of the season are now confirmed. As we all know Ajax will still be playing for three trophies; Eredivisie, Europa League and the KNVB Cup. The KNVB tried to think what’s great for Dutch football in general as Ajax will be playing on thursdays from now on. The complete schedule can be found below, excluding any possible European or cup matches: