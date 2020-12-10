written by Kevin Ligtvoet 10 Dec 2020 at 15:12

French news-outlet France Football has held an election to find the most beautiful football shirt of all times. France Football isn’t just an outlet, it also organises the Ballon D’or award. Ajax came out as the winner.

The 1971-1973 shirt has won the price as most beautiful football shirt of all time. It’s not just the looks, as the club won the Champions League three times in a row in those years. If you want to watch those finals again you should check Ziggo Sport. The famous black shirt of 2018/19 came in at 47.