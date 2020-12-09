written by Kevin Ligtvoet 09 Dec 2020 at 12:12

Ajax1.nl has written down all of Ajax’ goalkeepers with a professional contract below.

André Onana

Year of birth: 1996

Team: First team

Contract until: 1st of july 2022

André Onana is surely the numer one goalkeeper at Ajax. After the departure of Jasper Cillessen in 2016, Peter Bosz gave him the chance to prove himself. He certainly did.

Maarten Stekelenburg

Year of birth: 1983

Team: First team

Contract until: 1st of july 2021

Maarten Stekelenburg played in Amsterdam before, and made a move abroad after proving himself. After some years at AS Roma, Everton and more, he returned to Ajax. The Dutch goalkeeper didn’t play a lot of matches last season, but can show his worth for Ajax once more.

Kjell Scherpen

Year of birth: 2000

Team: First team/Jong Ajax

Contract until: 1st of july 2023

Kjell Scherpen was presented on the 23rd of april back in 2019. He signed a four-year-deal. Last season he mostly played matches in Jong Ajax which will probably be the same this year.

Dominik Kotarski

Year of birth: 2000

Team: Jong Ajax

Contract until: 1st of july 2023

Ajax contracted Kotarski in the summer of 2017 and he left Dinamo Zagred to play in Amsterdam. Ajax thinks he has a great future. When he turned 18, he right away signed a new contract until 2023. He’s the goalkeeper with the longest lasting contract in Amsterdam. Just like Scherpen, he’ll play in Jong Ajax most of the time and sometimes travel with the first team.

Daan Reiziger

Year of birth: 2001

Team: Jong Ajax

Contract until: 1st of july 2021

Reiziger joined the Ajax Academy in 2016. Last season he played for the U19 team. He even scored a goal that year.

Calvin Raatsie

Year of birth: 2002

Team: Ajax U19/Jong Ajax

Contract until: 1st july 2022

Just like Reiziger, Calvin Raatsie was part of the U19-squad last season.

Charlie Setford

Year of birth: 2004

Team: Ajax O17

Contract until: 1st of july 2023

Charlie Setford only just turned 16, but has been part of the Ajax academy for years. A month after his sixteenth birthday he signed his first contract at the club.