Ajax1.nl has written down all of Ajax’ goalkeepers with a professional contract below.
André Onana
Year of birth: 1996
Team: First team
Contract until: 1st of july 2022
André Onana is surely the numer one goalkeeper at Ajax. After the departure of Jasper Cillessen in 2016, Peter Bosz gave him the chance to prove himself. He certainly did.
Maarten Stekelenburg
Year of birth: 1983
Team: First team
Contract until: 1st of july 2021
Maarten Stekelenburg played in Amsterdam before, and made a move abroad after proving himself. After some years at AS Roma, Everton and more, he returned to Ajax. The Dutch goalkeeper didn’t play a lot of matches last season, but can show his worth for Ajax once more.
Kjell Scherpen
Year of birth: 2000
Team: First team/Jong Ajax
Contract until: 1st of july 2023
Kjell Scherpen was presented on the 23rd of april back in 2019. He signed a four-year-deal. Last season he mostly played matches in Jong Ajax which will probably be the same this year.
Dominik Kotarski
Year of birth: 2000
Team: Jong Ajax
Contract until: 1st of july 2023
Ajax contracted Kotarski in the summer of 2017 and he left Dinamo Zagred to play in Amsterdam. Ajax thinks he has a great future. When he turned 18, he right away signed a new contract until 2023. He’s the goalkeeper with the longest lasting contract in Amsterdam. Just like Scherpen, he’ll play in Jong Ajax most of the time and sometimes travel with the first team.
Daan Reiziger
Year of birth: 2001
Team: Jong Ajax
Contract until: 1st of july 2021
Reiziger joined the Ajax Academy in 2016. Last season he played for the U19 team. He even scored a goal that year.
Calvin Raatsie
Year of birth: 2002
Team: Ajax U19/Jong Ajax
Contract until: 1st july 2022
Just like Reiziger, Calvin Raatsie was part of the U19-squad last season.
Charlie Setford
Year of birth: 2004
Team: Ajax O17
Contract until: 1st of july 2023
Charlie Setford only just turned 16, but has been part of the Ajax academy for years. A month after his sixteenth birthday he signed his first contract at the club.