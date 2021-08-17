written by Jessica Westdijk 17 Aug 2021 at 09:08

Last week, Ajax’ squad numbers for 2021/2022 came out. They can still change until the transfermarket is closed and that is what happened now.

Antony won’t wear number 39 like he did last year, he will wear number 11 this season. Last season, Quincy Promes wore the number 11 jersey until he left for Spartak Moscow. For this years attackers, the number 11 jersey was free to choose, but so far nobody choose the number.

Now Antony is back from the Olympics and when the Brazilian was asked about his preference, he choose the number 11 jersey.