written by Jessica Westdijk 06 Dec 2020 at 16:12

Atalanta’s Serie A game against Udinese was postponed this Sunday. Both teams were already warming-up on the pitch for the game that was supposed to start at 15.00. Due to heavy rainfall, kick-off was postponed until 15.30.

However, after another pitch inspection, the referee decided to postpone the match. A new date has still to be announced.

Atalanta are likely to be happy to see their game postponed. They can now fully focus on Wednesday’s important Champions League-match against Ajax in Amsterdam. A draw is enough for Atalanta to reach the tournament’s knock-out stage.