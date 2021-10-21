written by Idse Geurts 21 Oct 2021 at 10:10

ESPN pundit and old Ajax-player Marciano Vink, has said some very positive words about Erik ten Hag. During an interview with Dutch newspaper Algemeen Dagblad, Vink even calls Ten Hag ‘the Louis van Gaal of 2021’. “They can both let a team play the game that they want to. Even now, when a lot of players have left the club. Ajax cuts through the lines, and strikes without remorse”, states Vink.

The pundit is very happy about Ajax’s game. Especially the fact that Ajax has already scored eleven goals in the Champions League, and only conceded one goal. “Only Liverpool scored as many goals. The game against Dortmund was often sensational. Everything seemed to work”, Vink compliments.

A couple of seasons ago, Ten Hag got a lot of criticism for his work as coach. However, now everyone has nothing but praise for the Dutchman. Who knows, maybe Ten Hag will go down the history books as one of Ajax’s greatest coaches.