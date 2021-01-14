written by Kevin Ligtvoet 14 Jan 2021 at 17:01

The transferwindow has opened and the rumours have started already. Brobbey did not extend his contract yet and that’s interesting for a lot of the big clubs in Europe. Acording to the Catalan TV-program Onze, Dortmun would be interested in the 18-year-old striker.

After Ajax said that both sides couldn’t come to an agreement, clubs are looking to get Brobbey in. He’s a fast striker that scores really easily. Oriol Domenech says Brobbey is one of the strikers on Dortmund’s list, and Mino Raiola has confirmed he is not going to extend his contract, according to Spanish media.

Dortmund has a starting striker already, that they won’t want to replace anytime soon, as Erling Haaland is one of Europe’s best at the moment. Brobbey could be his replacement if the striker leaves Germany in the summer. He would be fighting for a spot in the starting eleven together with the 16-year-old Youssoufa Moukoko.

Erik ten Hag would have liked to keep Brobbey: “He is the one to make the choice. It’s his career, but it would be really unfortunate if he leaves Amsterdam.”