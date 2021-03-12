written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Mar 2021 at 10:03

It looks like a done deal: Brian Brobbey won’t be playing in Amsterdam after the summer, he’ll move to Red Bull Leipzig. According to Fabriazio Romano, Brobbey has reached a personal agreemen with the club, and as his contract runs out in the summer, he’ll be a free agent.

Ajax tried everything to keep the striker at Ajax with a new contract, but a couple of weeks ago posted an article about him leaving the club, as they couldn’t reach an agreement. The last weeks, it looked like he might stay, as Ten Hag said he hoped Brobbey would at least play for Ajax until the summer. Brobbey got another offer, but has decided not to sign in Amsterdam.