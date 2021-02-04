written by Kevin Ligtvoet 04 Feb 2021 at 19:02

Brian Brobbey will leave Ajax this summer. The club and stiker couldn’t agree on a new contract, as his current one is ending in a couple of months.

The negotiatons were going on for a while now, but they eventually got stuck. Brobbey played matches in both Jong Ajax and the first team this year. Marc Overmars isn’t happy: “We’ve tried everything we could to keep him in Amsterdam, but it was his choice to leave and find a new club. We’re all sad that he’s leaving, but it’s his call. Brian still has a contract until this summer, and if we need him Ten Hag can put him on the pitch.”