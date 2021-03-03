written by Kevin Ligtvoet 03 Mar 2021 at 23:03

De Telegraaf had some great news on wednesday, as both Daley Blind and Noussair Mazraoui are likely to sign a new contract at Ajax. The talks with Daley Blind are in an advanced stage, while the club is looking to contact Mazraoui soon, who’s injured at the moment.

It looks like Daley Blind will be signing a new contract very soon, as they’re close to an agreement, according to De Telegraaf. The club wants to rewad him for his great form the last months. His current contract runs until 2022.

Ajax hopes to start the converstations with Noussair Mazraoui soon, for an extension as well. The right-back currently has a contract until 2022 as well. The talks have to start yet, but the club expects to speak to him soon.