written by Kevin Ligtvoet 10 Mar 2021 at 12:03

Daley Blind won’t be part of the squad against Young Boys during the last 16 match, according to Erik ten Hag at his official press conference. He still hasn’t recovered from his knee injury from last weeks game against SC Heerenveen. Just like the match against FC Groningen, he will take place in the stands. Ten Hag couldn’t say if he’ll be fit again on time for sunday’s game against PEC Zwolle, away from home.

Noussair Mazraoui is still injured as well, and Erik ten Hag doesn’t know just yet if Brian Brobbey will be fit enough to play. Devyne Rensch will most likely play rightback again. The match takes place on thursday, 18.55h.