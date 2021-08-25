written by Idse Geurts 25 Aug 2021 at 11:08

This weekend, Ajax reached an agreement with FC Kopenhagen about the transfer of Mohamed Daramy. However, before Ajax could sign the young winger, they first had to reach an agreement with the player himself. Dutch newspaper ‘De Telegraaf’ has now confirmed that this deal is also concluded. Daramy will sign a 5-year contract in Amsterdam.

Still, the definitive announcement of the transfer won’t be coming the next few days. Part of the agreement between Ajax and FC Kopenhagen, says that Daramy has to play one last time for FC Kopenhagen. Upcoming Thursday, FC Kopenhagen plays the final qualification game for the Conference League. Last week, FC Kopenhagen won their away game against Sivasspor, with 1-2. To keep this advantage, FC Kopenhagen will want to use Daramy’s qualities for this very important match.