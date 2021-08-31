written by Idse Geurts 31 Aug 2021 at 12:08

Andre Onana won’t move to another club on Transfer Deadline Day, states Dutch broadcasting channel NOS. Therefore, the goalkeeper will stay at Ajax until winter. A transfer couldn’t be made, because of Onana’s high demands in a new club.

Marc Overmars won’t be happy with the goalkeepers choice to stay in Amsterdam. Because Onana’s contract expires next summer, he will probably leave as a free agent. Last sunday, Overmars confirmed that he would like to sell Onana this transfer window. “Yes, that is the best option for both parties”, stated Overmars. Earlier, coach Erik ten Hag also told the press he expected Onana to make a transfer.

On the 4th of September, Onana is back allowed to join the group training at Ajax. His doping suspension will then be partly lifted. However, the goalkeeper has to wait for another two months to play in a official game again.