written by Jessica Westdijk 03 Jan 2021 at 20:01

Edson Álvarez barely plays this season and Ajax and would like to leave the club soon. Rumours say Valencia already has shown interest in the Mexican player. In the meantime, Álvarez focuses on different things. He has recently launched his own app.

In the app, you get some exclusive behind the scenes content from Álvarez life, including pictures, limited edition clothes, livestreams, giveaways and more. A part of the app is available for free, some parts are paid. The app is available on iOS. Check the app in the App Store