written by Jessica Westdijk 30 Apr 2021 at 11:04

Erik ten Hag and Ajax have reached an agreement to extend his contract. His contract previously ran until June 30, 2022. The new contract will run until June 30, 2023.

In the previous weeks, there were some rumours about RB Leipzig and Tottenham Hotspur being interested in Ten Hag. But now, it is clear that the trainer will stay in Amsterdam for at least one more season.

“We want to work on a successful and attractive Ajax. I know what I have here and I know the people I work with here. I also know how we can take the next step with this team. I’m happy here. Getting somewhere is one thing, staying somewhere is another. Ajax is back on the map internationally. We get the recognition we deserve for that, but we want even more. We want to go even higher and challenge the top clubs in Europe”, he says.