written by Kevin Ligtvoet 06 Jan 2021 at 11:01

There’s a good chance Christian Eriksen will be playing in the Eredivisie in 2021, according to Turkish journalist Ekrem Konur.

Konur is fully focused on transfers this month. According to him, Ajax, Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton all want Eriksen signing for them, as he wants to leave Italy. Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio already posted that Ajax contacted his agent, it looks like the club really wants him.

The attacking midfielder left Ajax in 2013, after three years. He played 113 matches for the first team, scoring 25 goals and assisting another 50. He left to move to England, and he became one of the fan favourites at The Spurs. Last year he moved to Inter Milan, but this new adventure turned out a disaster for the Danish playmaker.