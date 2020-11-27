written by Jessica Westdijk 27 Nov 2020 at 19:11

After a 3-1 win over Midtjylland last Wednesday in the Champions League, it is already Eredivisie-time again. Ajax visits FC Emmen, the current number 17 in de Dutch Eredivisie.

So, FC Emmen should not be an opponent for Ajax to worry about. However, Ajax probably wants to secure a win in Emmen as fast as possible, so that some players can get rest in the second half. Because next Tuesday, another important Champions League-match awaits, as Ajax visits Liverpool.

Brazilian star Antony is fit again, however Ten Hag seems to be really careful with him. It is likely that he won’t be in the starting eleven in Emmen, but will come on as a substitute later on to get some minutes.

Expected starting XI Ajax: Onana; Mazraoui, Blind, Schuurs, Tagliafico; Klaassen, Gravenberch, Labyad; Neres, Traoré, Tadic