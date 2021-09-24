written by Idse Geurts 24 Sep 2021 at 12:09

The transfer rumors concerning Andre Onana keep going. Onana will probably make a transfer to Italian giants Internazionale. This is mentioned by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano on a Twitter livestream. The goalkeeper want to leave Ajax next year as a free agent. Onana wil then continue to sign a contract for multiple years in Milan. However, Romano does mention that de deal isn’t finished, but that it is really close.

The Ajax board won’t be too surprised by this news. Recently, Marc Overmars told the press that the didn’t expect Onana to sign a new contract. Furthermore, Overmars mentioned that he would only sell Onana for a fair price. “If the transferfee isn’t sufficient, then he’ll leave in July for nothing”, spoke the managing director.

Onana was signed in for the Champions League by Ajax, but we’ll have to see if he will ever play a game for the club.