written by Kevin Ligtvoet 12 Jan 2021 at 13:01

According to Tuttosport, FC Barcelona and Juventus both want to get Ryan Gravenberch into their team. Looks like it’s the Frenkie de Jong clash again on the transfermarket, with another Ajax-midfielder.

The 18-year-old Gravenberch became a starter this season, but he has been followed by European clubs for a while now. According to the Italians, Juventus has been following him for two years. Barça wans to invest in the future, so he could be a great signing.

Tuttosport can’t say when the clubs are officially going to approach Ajax and Gravenberch. He signed a contract renewal las year until 2023.