written by Idse Geurts 01 Oct 2021 at 15:10

Louis van Gaal has selected five Ajax players for the upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Latvia and Gibraltar. Daley Blind, Steven Berghuis, Jurriën Timber, Ryan Gravenberch and Davy Klaassen are all part of the definitive Dutch squad. Devyne Rensch didn’t get a call up, but he is selected for Jong Oranje. There, he will be joined by Kenneth Taylor and Jay Gorter. They are also part of the Jong Oranje squad.

Furthermore, Van Gaal has also selected some old players from Ajax. Frenkie de Jong and Mathijs de Ligt ofcouse got selected, but surprisingly there is also room for Noa Lang. Since he left Ajax, Lang is in exceptional form for his new club Club Brugge. However, this is the first time that Lang is selected for the Dutch squad.

The Duch play their first game on October 8th, against Letland in Riga. After that, they will face Gibraltar on the 11th of October. This game will be played in De Kuip.