written by Idse Geurts 26 Aug 2021 at 13:08

Jurgen Ekkelenkamp is being watched by Bundesliga club Hertha BSC. Dutch newspaper ‘Algemeen Dagblad’ reports that the German club is reaching an agreement with Ajax about a transferfee. However, Ekkelenkamp also has to reach an agreement with Hertha, but it is expected that the young midfielder will leave Ajax this week.

Ekkelenkamp’s transfer isn’t a surprise. Last month, during the training camp in Austria, Marc Overmars mentioned that Hertha was interested in Ekkelenkamp. Because of the enormous amount of midfielders in the squad, Ajax is prepared to let Ekkelenkamp go. Moreover, Ekkelenkamp didn’t play a key role in the plans of coach Erik ten Hag. Last season, the young midfielder only started in four Eredivisie games.

With his transfer to the German capital, Ekkelenkamp will leave Ajax after eight seasons. His most memorable moment came at his debut. In 2019, the midfielder was allowed to make his first appearance during the Champions League quarterfinals against Juventus. During the extra time of this game, Ekkelenkamp tackled Cristiano Ronaldo. Because of this action, he earned the nickname ‘Ronaldo-thrower’.