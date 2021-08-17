written by Idse Geurts 17 Aug 2021 at 11:08

Steven Berghuis, recently transferred from rival club Feyenoord, didn’t really make an impact in his first two official games for Ajax. In the match against PSV, the battle for the Johan Cruijff-Schaal, Berghuis didn’t contribute with a goal or assist. Luckily for him, his Eredivisie debut was a bit better. Against NEC, Berghuis delivered the assist to Tadic’s goal in the 37th minute. The game ended in a 5-0 victory for Ajax.

Despite his rocky start, Berghuis still enjoys the support of Ajax-icon Sjaak Swart. During an interview with Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf, ‘Mister Ajax’ took the opportunity to give praise to Berghuis. Swart mentions: “Steven is a gifted football player, with an amazing left foot”. Furthermore, Swart also states that there is already a good connection between Berghuis and his fellow teammates: “Good footballers can always play together. We saw that Steven has a good connection with Dusan Tadic, Davy Klaassen. But also with Noussair Mazraoui, who constantly ran down the wing”. Swart concludes the interview with a prediction: “Believe me, Berghuis is going to score fifteen goals and give ten assists this season”.

If Berghuis is really going to deliver these kind of stats, then he’ll almost repeat his best ever season. In the Eredivisie season of 2020/2021, Berghuis managed to score nineteen times, and give thirteen assists. If Berghuis will manage this again, his transfer fee of 5.5 million euro’s will be a complete bargain.