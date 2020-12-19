written by Kevin Ligtvoet 19 Dec 2020 at 19:12

After an easy win against PEC Zwolle last weekend and an interesting match against FC Utrecht in the KNVB Beker. Next-up: ADO Den Haag away! Is Kudus fit again, will Labyad be in the starting eleven again and will Erik ten Hag prefer Blind or Martinez?

Ajax will do anything on sunday to keep the lead in the Eredivisie. Two title contenders, Feyenoord and Vitesse, are playing each other this weekend and PSV is facing RKC on saturday. This is a great chance to increase the gap to at least one of them.

How to watch ADO Den Haag – Ajax abroad? The match starts sunday at 14.30h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: