written by Kevin Ligtvoet 08 Dec 2020 at 20:12

Ajax will have the opportunity to get themselves into the last 16 of the Champions League for the second time in three years on wednesday. To do so, Ajax have to win against Atalanta.

After a disappointing result against FC Twente last saturday (1-2 loss), they need a result against the Italians. It’s not clear if all players will be declared fit, which won’t help. Only a win will secure the second spot in the group.