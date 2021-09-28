Tonight, Ajax will face Besiktas in de second groupstage match of this seasons Champions League. After the 1-5 win against Sporting Portugal, Ajax is in a good position in the group.
A sold out Johan Cruijff Arena will support the team, but of course you can also watch the game on tv and support Ajax from home. In the Netherlands, the match will be broadcasted on RTL 7 and Ziggo Sport Totaal. If you are in a different country, find your options to watch te match below.
- Argentina: ESPN2 Sur, Star+
- Belgium: Pickx+ Sports2
- China: PPTV Sport China, QQ Sports Live, iQiyi
- Denmark: TV3 Sport, Viaplay Denmark
- France: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free, beIN Sports 3
- Germany: DAZN, DAZN1, DAZN2
- Italy: SKY Go Italia, NOW TV, Sky Sport 254, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity
- Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
- Portugal: Eleven Sports 2 Portugal
- Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia
- Spain: Movistar+
- United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport ESPN
- United States: Paramount+, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN App, Galavision, TUDN.com