written by Jessica Westdijk 28 Sep 2021 at 08:09

Tonight, Ajax will face Besiktas in de second groupstage match of this seasons Champions League. After the 1-5 win against Sporting Portugal, Ajax is in a good position in the group.

A sold out Johan Cruijff Arena will support the team, but of course you can also watch the game on tv and support Ajax from home. In the Netherlands, the match will be broadcasted on RTL 7 and Ziggo Sport Totaal. If you are in a different country, find your options to watch te match below.