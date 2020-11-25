written by Jessica Westdijk 25 Nov 2020 at 12:11

Wednesday night Ajax will face FC Midtjylland for the second time in the Champions League group stage. A few weeks ago, the Amsterdam team won by 1-2, which gave them hope on reaching the knock-out stage of the Champions League.

However, it is still important to also win the second game against FC Midtjylland. In the Netherlands, both SBS6 and Ziggo Sport Voetbal will broadcast the match. If you’re outside the Netherlands, it is likely that there is another option for you to watch the game. Watch the possibilities from the most popular countries below: