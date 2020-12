written by Kevin Ligtvoet 15 Dec 2020 at 19:12

After a difficult week, Ajax got themselves together on saturday agains PEC Zwolle, as they finally won again. Can they do it again in the KNVB Beker against FC Utrecht? Who will be starting and who will stay home? We’ll see on wednesday.

How to watch Ajax – FC Utrecht abroad? The match starts wednesday evening at 21.00h. As it is a cup match, it can only, legally, be viewed in the United Kingdom: