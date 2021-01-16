written by Kevin Ligtvoet 16 Jan 2021 at 19:01

Ajax beat FC Twente last thursday due to two late goals by Klaas-Jan Huntelaar, but the next match is coming up already. Ajax play Feyenoord on sunday. De Klassieker is one of the most important games of the year, and just like last week, the second team in the table visits Amsterdam.

Vitesse had an easy game against FC Emmen on saturday (winning 1-4) while PSV visits Rotterdam to play Sparta. AZ is playing on saturday as well, at home against ADO Den Haag.

How to watch Ajax – Feyenoord abroad? The match starts sunday at 16.45h. It can legally be viewed on the following channels: