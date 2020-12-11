written by Kevin Ligtvoet 11 Dec 2020 at 16:12

After two disappointing results, Ajax have the opportunity to finally win a game again, as PEC Zwolle travels to Amsterdam.

PEC Zwolle isn’t doing amazing this season, with 12 points after 11 matches, but they certainly pulled of an amazing result by winning against Vitesse.

How to watch Ajax – PEC Zwolle abroad? The match starts saturday evening at 20.00h